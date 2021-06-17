Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Juneteenth becomes the nation’s 12th federal holiday

President Biden signed the measure into law Thursday ahead of Saturday’s holiday.
By Nicole Neuman
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Juneteenth celebrations are kicking off in Washington, D.C and across the nation to celebrate what many Black Americans call “Freedom Day.” It comes as President Joe Biden officially makes the day a federal holiday.

With the stroke of his pen, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on Thursday. Its purpose is to officially commemorate the end of slavery.

“On a national level we’re being recognized,” said Elijah Sellers, a rising senior at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. “We’re being celebrated for our history.”

Elijah Sellers is a native of Princeville, North Carolina.

“It means so much to many small-town Black folks who continue to see these injustices unfold on a daily basis,” Sellers said.

Princeville is the oldest town in the United States, initially founded as “Freedom Hill” by freed Blacks in 1865 following the Civil War.

“We look at it as a time that we can be proud of the fact that you see us,” said Princeville’s Mayor Pro Tem Linda Joyner.

Some Congressional lawmakers agree. The measure cleared the Senate on Tuesday, then the House on Wednesday.

“It feels important right now after the trauma of this last year, and the moment of racial reckoning we’ve gone through throughout this country,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN).

Despite voting in favor, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) voiced his opposition ahead of this week’s vote.

He said in a statement, “It still seems strange having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery.”

Juneteenth is now the nation’s twelfth federal holiday.

The last time a federal holiday was created was in 1983 for Martin Luther King Day.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Suspects in March Albany homicide arrested in Atlanta
A teen is in custody
Americus PD probes teen’s death
Officer Zachary Touchton (left) poses with Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan (right) during...
27-year-old Valdosta police officer dies unexpectedly, VPD says
Drowning
Fire Dept.: 2 drowned in Brooks Co. pond over the weekend
The six candidates for the Dougherty County BOE District 2 seat.
Results are in for the Dougherty Co. School Board District 2 election

Latest News

Georgia House redistricting chair Bonnie Rich, R- Suwanee, speaks, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at...
Georgia lawmakers begin hearings to redraw district lines
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Source: WTOC)
Runoffs set to replace 2 Georgia state House members
The six candidates for the Dougherty County BOE District 2 seat.
Results are in for the Dougherty Co. School Board District 2 election
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp, Attorney General Carr issues joint statement on DOJ’s review on election integrity
Kamala Harris coming to Atlanta in an effort to get more Georgians vaccinated
Kamala Harris coming to Atlanta in an effort to get more Georgians vaccinated