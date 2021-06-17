‘It’s so important that we not let this history die’: Albany historian talks Juneteenth importance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the freedom of African-Americans in the U.S.

Union Baptist Church in Albany will be home to many events celebrating the holiday. From June 18-20, the church will host walks, drumlines and bands to celebrate. They will have panels for discussion and tour significant civil rights locations around Albany.

The celebration will be at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 214 E. Oglethorpe Blvd. (WALB)

Historian W. Frank Wilson said it’s important to remember history, so it doesn’t repeat itself.

“It’s so important that we not let this history die. So many of our young folks have no idea of what happened in the 60s, certainly, they have no idea of what happened in 1865. So, by us celebrating Juneteenth, or Freedom Day, it allows us to let our young folk know where their ancestor went through.” said Wilson.

Wilson said they want to keep people healthy and will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine. There will also be health screenings for cancer and diabetes.

