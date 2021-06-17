Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Tropical Trouble may bring heavy rain & gusty winds
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hot, but not humid Today. Humidity rises Tomorrow and slight rain chances return by the afternoon. Wetter is expected this weekend, especially Sunday as the remnants of soon to be TD #3 tracks over Georgia. Heavy rain and gusy winds are expected. And it may linger into Monday. High temperatures drop into the 80s and lows rise back into the middle 70s. It stays unsettled next week as a cold front approaches.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

