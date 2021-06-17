Hot, but not humid Today. Humidity rises Tomorrow and slight rain chances return by the afternoon. Wetter is expected this weekend, especially Sunday as the remnants of soon to be TD #3 tracks over Georgia. Heavy rain and gusy winds are expected. And it may linger into Monday. High temperatures drop into the 80s and lows rise back into the middle 70s. It stays unsettled next week as a cold front approaches.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

