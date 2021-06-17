Coast Guard scholarship could pay two years of college

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A scholarship program by the U.S. Coast Guard could pay up to two years of college tuition for students.

Its goal is to focus on students of color to produce a more diverse officer corps.

Lt. Precious Hills said the scholarship is to help fight financial barriers to education. It is also to help the Coast Guard reflect the diversity of the country it serves.

Lt. Precious Hills is with the U.S. Coast Guard. (WALB)

“The College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative scholarship program is for students currently enrolled in a historically black college, university or any minority-serving institution,” said Hills.

Recipients of the scholarship will receive an annual salary of at least $43,000, free books, and medical and dental insurance. She said it’s important that the Coast Guard looks like America.

“The Coast Guard recognizes it needs to reflect society. So, that is why the Coast Guard is driving these outreach efforts to increase diversity and inclusion inside the service,” Hills explained.

Hills graduated from Spelman College and didn’t think about joining the Coast Guard until her senior year. She said she’s happy that she did and now wants others to do the same.

“I was like this is what I want to do. This seems very rewarding. And nine years in, I’m still having a great time.”

Those who want to apply should reach out to their nearest recruitment office.

