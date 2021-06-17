Bainbridge police make shooting arrest

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says its officers arrested a suspect in connection to a Monday morning shooting on Pine Street.

Officers responded to Potter Street just after 7 a.m. on Monday, June 14, after they were called to the area, BPS’ Facebook post says.

A witness told officers he heard shots fired and saw a man dressed in all black clothing running east on Pine Street. Another officer was told the person who was shot was behind a house on Pine Street. Two officers found the man who was shot in the left arm and gave him first aid until EMS arrived, BPS says.

The victim was flown to a Dothan-area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An officer patrolling the area spotted a man on Campbell Street who matched the description of the shooter witnesses provided, according to BPS. The officer made contact with the suspect, 19-year-old Chris Williams, who was standing next to a trash can. The officer found a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver in the trashcan, BPS says.

Williams was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.