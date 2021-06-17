Ask the Expert
APD reports pedestrian hit on Slappey Blvd.

Albany Police Department
Albany Police Department(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday night about 10:30, a pedestrian was hit by a car in the 1400 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

A 2004 Honda Accord was traveling north on South Slappey Boulevard in the left lane.

Anthony Ransom, 26, of Albany, entered the road from the east curb, crossing east to west.

Ransom was hit by the Honda.

Ransom sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Phoebe Emergency Center for treatment, according to APD.

This crash remains under investigation, according to APD.

