APD, Aspire team up to support mental health

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A pilot program would help law enforcement in Albany respond more effectively to people having mental health issues. It’s a partnership between the Albany Police Department (APD) and Aspire Behavioral Health.

It’s called the “co-responder program.” Together, they would handle mental health and substance abuse calls.

The co-responder program has a clinician from Aspire Behavioral Health respond to mental health and substance abuse calls with a police officer.

“Before it gets worse, they can then decide, ‘well, maybe you need to go see a doctor, you need to go to Phoebe or Aspire.’ It’s catching them before they go into an episode,” Michael Persley, APD chief, said.

The partnership also relates to a national issue. Police are often the ones dispatched to emergency calls involving people with mental health issues.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said the partnership is a long time coming. (WALB)

Persley said this could prevent future emergencies.

“If you’re checking up on people, making sure they’re meeting their appointments, they are in good standing and the officer is there for the safety of the clinician,” Persley said.

Mental health calls are among the most time-consuming for law enforcement, according to the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Persley said the partnership is a long time coming.

“The co-responder program has been discussed throughout the county. I sat through a webinar a couple of weeks ago but honestly, I’ve been talking to Aspire about this for about two years on how we can bring this to fruition,” the police chief said.

Aspire is currently searching for a grant to help fund the program.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.