Albany historian working to stop historic building demolition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s former Civil Rights Institute Director speaks out about the potential demolition of the C.B. King Law Firm building.

W. Frank Wilson said he was very upset that this building could be torn down. Now, he and some of his friends are doing something in hopes to stop the demolition.

Wilson said they’ve formed a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit called Friends of C.B. King.

W. Frank Wilson is a historian and the former director of the Albany Civil Rights Institute. (WALB)

Wilson said they’ve gone to court on several occasions to try and stop the demolition.

His hopes are to make the building an ongoing legacy in Albany.

C.B. King (WALB)

“Once that building is retained, maintained and restored, establish a legacy and hopefully, some other young lawyers will come from Albany, Ga. and maintain that building and keep that legacy alive,” said Wilson.

Wilson said King was a historic figure in Albany. One of the reasons he said is because King was the only African-American lawyer south of Macon.

