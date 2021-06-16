West Thomas Stadium in full swing as Lee County visits for 7-on-7

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Summer is here and that can only mean one thing, football is back. After a year without summer activities, Cairo holds its first 7-on-7 of the season. Everyone, just excited to be back on the field.

Cairo’s Head Coach Steven DeVoursney said, “It’s great to be out here, it’s the first time we’ve had a different team on this field and it feels great.”

Lee County’s Head Coach Dean Fabrizo added, “Oh, it’s a lot of fun.”

Cairo and Lee County meeting on the gridiron Tuesday morning for some friendly competition, all with the goal to work out the kinks and correct the mistakes.

Cairo Head Coach, Steve DeVoursney and Lee County Head Coach Dean Fabrizio

Fabrizio continued, “We’re just trying to correct our mistakes and get better. We threw it last week a couple of times, filmed it, looked at the things that we need to do to get better, and talked about them. And hopefully, we’re going to correct those things and get better today.”

“Just go out there and compete, you know they’re going to make some mistakes, you know it’s early. But have fun, compete and fly around,” said DeVoursney.

The sight of two teams on the field prior to game day was nonexistent a year ago due to the pandemic. Now teams across the state are given the green light and the Trojans and Syrupmakers are taking full advantage.

“It’s big. Anytime you can get your kids out there and work and get them moving around, it’s great for them to get out there and get back some sense of normalcy. You know, just to be around each other and the comradery, it’s been fun so far this summer,” said DeVoursney.

“Last year was a summer of adjustments not being able to do these things and this kind of gives you a sense of normalcy to what we did in the past,” said Fabrizio.

The summer schedules are no longer blank and these two programs are eager to see how it benefits them come the regular season.

Fabrizio added, “They like coming in and working out. We’re fortunate that we’ve got kids that like to work out. So, they’re really excited to come out and do things like this. So coming out here and getting some good competition and have some fun, it’s a good time.”

