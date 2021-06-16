Warrants taken in March Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) announced Wednesday afternoon that detectives have secured arrest warrants in the murder of Jamal Tinch.

Tinch, 19, died when he was shot in the 1000 block of Davidson Drive on Sunday, March 21.

JaQuez De'Shon Williams, 18, and Ronald Hyson, 18, are wanted in connection to a March Albany homicide. (Source: Albany Police Department)

APD’s Gang Unit considers JaQuez De’Shon Williams, 18, and Ronald Hyson, 18, armed and dangerous. Do not approach them if you see them, but call police, APD said.

The following warrants have been issued against Williams and Hyson:

Felony murder

Malice murder

Conspiracy to commit malice murder

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Aggravated assault

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Williams or Hyson, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

