Valdosta man convicted on gun charge in federal court

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a two-day federal trial in Valdosta.

The United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia said in a press release that Aaron Lewis Green Jr., 39, of Valdosta, shot a homeless man in April 2018 at Green’s home.

“Green is a violent criminal with pending state charges alleging that he shot a homeless man multiple times for refusing to allow his dog to engage in illegal and vicious dogfighting. Our office had jurisdiction to federally prosecute this armed career criminal for illegally possessing a firearm, and we embraced that responsibility. A citizen jury has now ensured a measure of justice for the victim and that a dangerous repeat felon will be off the streets,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

In the release, it states that according to court documents and evidence presented at trial, in the early morning of April 29, 2018, several concerned citizens called 911 to report the sound of gunshots coming from Green’s residence on Sandy Run Drive.

Prosecutors said Green invited a couple that was living in their truck to park at his home. The couple had a Rottweiler and Green demanded it fights another dog. When the man refused, prosecutors said Green shot him several times.

“Green threatened the victim’s girlfriend as she attempted to load the victim into their vehicle,” reads the press release. “Once the couple found the hospital, the homeless man was rushed into surgery and treated for gunshot wounds. Officers arrested Green outside of a Valdosta church where he was found lying on the ground. At the time of his arrest, Green was armed with a knife and a semi-automatic pistol with a round in the chamber. Twelve days after his arrest, Green was Mirandized and admitted that the weapon that was found and recovered from his waistband was the firearm he used to shoot the homeless man.”

The press release states that the government believes Green’s “lengthy, violent criminal history and qualifying prior convictions” under the Armed Career Criminal Act (ACCA) will expose Green to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years with a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment as well as a $250,000 fine. There is no parole in the federal system.

“The dangerous threat that Green poses to the community is documented by his lengthy violent criminal record and his complete disregard for not only the lives of innocent animals, but the lives of his fellow human beings,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Now that a jury has passed judgement, our citizens will be safer while he spends significant time in prison.”

Green is still facing a state aggravated assault charge for the shooting.

Green’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 9:30 a.m. in Valdosta before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson.

