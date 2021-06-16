Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

TRMC Foundation donates Lifeline ARMS

The TRMC Foundation recently donated Lifeline ARMS.
The TRMC Foundation recently donated Lifeline ARMS.(Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation)
By Kim McCullough
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) Foundation recently donated Defibtech Lifeline ARMS Automated Chest Compression Systems to Tift County EMS and Turner County EMS.

The units are designed to perform chest compressions at a consistent depth and rate. It will allow safe patient transport and relocation while undergoing CPR. The Lifeline ARM will offer dependable CPR without fatigue or interrupted compressions. It will also improve access to the patient; as well as provider availability for other services.

The Defibtech Lifeline ARMS were funded by the Hearts and Diamond Gala. The gala raised over $120,000 benefiting the community with the lifesaving devices.

The Hearts and Diamonds Gala will be held on February 12, 2022 at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center, from 7 p.m. until midnight. The evening will include a seated dinner, silent auction, dancing and a diamond giveaway.

You can learn more by calling Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation at (229) 391-3310 or visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The six candidates for the Dougherty County BOE District 2 seat.
Results are in for the Dougherty Co. School Board District 2 election
Household garbage and man-made waste products may not be burned, and it is unlawful to move...
Law on burning outdoor yard debris changes
A teen is in custody
Americus PD probes teen’s death
White Water Rd Home Invasion leaves one dead.
Four teens charged with murder after home invasion leaves one dead
Valerie Kasper was stabbed while five months pregnant, and she had to deliver her child...
Pregnant Georgia woman stabbed, forcing emergency c-section to deliver baby four months premature

Latest News

Brooks County
Dept. of Ag, Brooks Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating deceased cows
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe expands visitation hours
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital System will have a new provider for patient transportation...
Phoebe signs agreement for new patient transportation services
Glenn Roberts was a welder and was considered the handyman of the community in Ocilla. He lost...
One Blood hosts sixth annual blood drive for Ocilla handyman