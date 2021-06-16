TRMC Foundation donates Lifeline ARMS

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) Foundation recently donated Defibtech Lifeline ARMS Automated Chest Compression Systems to Tift County EMS and Turner County EMS.

The units are designed to perform chest compressions at a consistent depth and rate. It will allow safe patient transport and relocation while undergoing CPR. The Lifeline ARM will offer dependable CPR without fatigue or interrupted compressions. It will also improve access to the patient; as well as provider availability for other services.

The Defibtech Lifeline ARMS were funded by the Hearts and Diamond Gala. The gala raised over $120,000 benefiting the community with the lifesaving devices.

The Hearts and Diamonds Gala will be held on February 12, 2022 at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center, from 7 p.m. until midnight. The evening will include a seated dinner, silent auction, dancing and a diamond giveaway.

You can learn more by calling Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation at (229) 391-3310 or visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.