Thomasville Police Department rolls out special citizen recognition program

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville Police Department Chief Letteney has rolled out a special citizen recognition program, the agency announced in a Facebook post.

In this program, a special card, along with a “Chief’s Coin,” will be given to Thomasville residents that promote public safety in the community.

“This is a way for any officer to recognize a citizen for an act that assists the department or that helped to enhance public safety in Thomasville,” the post said.

TPD added, “We are looking forward to seeing the good in others who take steps to enhance public safety and publicly recognizing them for their efforts!”

