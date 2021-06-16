Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

State court blocks 2 scheduled executions in South Carolina

FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law last week a bill that would essentially restart the state's stalled death penalty after a lack of lethal injection drugs has delayed several executions. The new law would let condemned inmates choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)(Kinard Lisbon | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked two executions that had been set for this month under the state’s recently revised capital punishment law.

The high court halted the planned executions of inmates Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens.

The executions had been scheduled less than a month after the passage of a new law compelling the condemned to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. The statute is aimed at restarting executions after an involuntary 10-year pause that the state attributes to an inability to procure the drugs.

Prisons officials say they still can’t get ahold of lethal injection drugs and have yet to put together a firing squad, leaving the state’s 109-year-old electric chair as the only method of execution.

Attorneys for the two men had argued that death by electrocution is cruel and unusual, saying the new law moves the state toward less humane execution methods. They have also said the men have the right to die by lethal injection and the state hasn’t exhausted all methods to procure lethal injection drugs.

Lawyers for the state have maintained that prison officials are simply carrying out the law, and that the U.S. Supreme Court has never found electrocution to be unconstitutional.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is in custody
Americus PD probes teen’s death
The six candidates for the Dougherty County BOE District 2 seat.
Results are in for the Dougherty Co. School Board District 2 election
Household garbage and man-made waste products may not be burned, and it is unlawful to move...
Law on burning outdoor yard debris changes
Albany Police Department
Warrants taken in March Albany homicide
White Water Rd Home Invasion leaves one dead.
Four teens charged with murder after home invasion leaves one dead

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
There is a possibility that inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we...
Federal Reserve chair: Inflation could get worse
It was originally scheduled for 2020, but the pandemic put the theater on hold.
Peach State Summer Theater returns with VSU live audience show
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at...
Southwest still struggling with flight delays, cancellations
Pastor Ed Litton said he wants to bring justice and healing to anyone victimized in the past.
Southern Baptists vote to probe leaders’ sex abuse response