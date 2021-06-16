Runoffs set to replace 2 Georgia state House members

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republicans will advance to a runoff in a special election in a southeast Georgia state House district, while a Republican and a Democrat will advance to a runoff in a Cobb County state House district.

In House District 156, Toombs County Republican Party Chairman Leesa Hagan of Lyons and auto dealer Wally Sapp of Baxley are the top two finishers. Democrat Wright Gres of Baxley finished third.

In House District 34, Republican ambulance company executive Devan Seabaugh of Marietta will face Democratic artist and educator Priscilla Smith of Kennesaw in the runoff. Three other candidates finished further behind.

Candidates from all parties are running together on the same ballot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.