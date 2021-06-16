Results are in for the Dougherty Co. School Board District 2 election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The votes have been tallied and the results are in for the Dougherty County School Board District 2 race.

Six candidates were in the running for the seat to finish the term after the passing of Milton “June Bug” Griffin, who previously held the position. Those candidates included Norma Gaines-Heath, Kenneth Florence, Debra Wiley, Alma Noble, Jeff Hall and Gary Ball Sr.

The race will go to a runoff between Norma Gaines-Heath and Alma Noble.

Gaines Heath received 31.61% of the votes while Noble received 28.36%. The results will be certified on Monday, June 21.

There were a total of 889 votes counted out of nearly 9,800 registered voters in the district.

The winner of the runoff will finish the unexpired term and there will be another election next year, once the term is up.

WALB News 10 will provide updates on when the runoff will take place once the date is announced.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.