Randolph Clay and Dougherty meet in the Good Life City for 7-on-7

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After facing some of the strictest safety guidelines a year ago, the Dougherty Trojans have returned to their 2019 ways of operating.

Tuesday night the Trojans hit the field as they hosted Randolph Clay for 7-on-7.

Dougherty’s Head Coach Johnny Gilbert said, “We’re so excited to be out here playing football and with no a lot of the restrictions so, we’re just happy and we get to get a lot of work in and this is going to be a great year for us as we continue to work hard.”

Preparing for the 2020 regular season became increasingly difficult without the usual summer workouts and 7-on-7. Now that those activities have returned, Randolph Clays Head Coach Wes Murphy told me the impact of these opportunities is vital for a successful season.

Dougherty Head Coach Johnny Gilbert and Randolph Clay's Head Coach Wes Murphy

Murphy added, “It is so important that we do this. It is so important that we get the opportunity to compete against somebody outside of your region, compete against someone different. It just gives them a different level of competitiveness.”

For Coach Gilbert’s Trojans and the Red Devils, this is their first 7-on-7, giving them a chance to see how the teams have developed since spring practice.

“Well today I’m just looking for a lot of techniques and fundamentals and assignments that we went over and making sure we aren’t busting coverage,” said Gilbert.

Murphy continued, “It’s good for the kids, especially going up against somebody else because all they do is see themselves. So, it kind of gets competitive, it kind of gets over the edge, it kind of gives them the opportunity to see somebody else.”

There’s a renewed excitement for high school football across both programs since they’re back to the old ways. And for Dougherty and Randolph, it’s a sneak peek for when they meet in the fall.

For now, they’re working on building the foundation of their teams ahead of the regular season.

Gilbert added, “I think the kids are really bought in with what we’re trying to teach them and discipline is one of those things and consistency is one of those things that I always say and so that’s what we’re in the process of doing right now. And that’s what summer workouts have been.”

“One thing I know is we’re going to finish, I don’t necessarily know the results but I know we’ll start a game and we’ll finish a game. And that’s the most important part, said Murphy.

Over the next few months, it’s all about leadership within the team and minimizing the mistakes.

