Peach State Summer Theater returns with VSU live audience show

It was originally scheduled for 2020, but the pandemic put the theater on hold.
By Jennifer Morejon
Updated: 19 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s showtime at Valdosta State University.

Peach State Summer Theatre started up again on Wednesday.

The show brings many from all around the nation to one stage.

The stars of the show are four ladies: Adrienne Griffiths, Mica Dominguez-Robinson, Brittany...
“The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” will take the crowd back to the 70s.

It was originally scheduled for 2020, but the pandemic put the theater on hold.

Director Hank Rion said everyone is glad to be back on a stage.

“To work with live actors and not see something on a screen has been a joy and amazing to be back in an actual theater and hear laughter and applause. The stuff you don’t get on Zoom,” said Rion.

At first, it was going to be live-streamed only. But when COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the state, the live audience was welcomed back.

“Most of the world, as far as theater, had been shut down for the last year, so this was one of the things that was back on audition websites. So, I was like ‘oh my Gosh, I’m auditioning for everything, I’m submitting for everything,’” said Mica Dominguez-Robinson, one of the actresses.

The stars of the show are four ladies: Adrienne Griffiths, Mica Dominguez-Robinson, Brittany Luberda and Jenna Najjar.

They came from Pennsylvania, Las Vegas, New Orleans and New Jersey.

It takes a 10-15 person crew to make the magic happen and bring the show to life.

“Luckily, the four of us are vaccinated. Initially, they were going to have us wear face shields and gloves and everything but we were lucky enough to get vaccinated so we cut those,” said Griffith.

An option to watch it online is available.

The ladies said they’ve had to get used to camera crews around the stage, which is a different pre-pandemic experience.

The university said the live studio audience experience is open for those fully vaccinated.

Masks are encouraged and seats are limited.

As far as what the crowd can expect, Rion said, “lots of sequins, lots of great music that everyone knows, and just a lot of laughs and a lot of fun.”

The show will run until June 26.

For ticket information click here.

