List: Juneteenth events in the WALB viewing area

By WALB News Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Juneteenth is a national holiday that celebrates the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States.

There are a number of events in the WALB viewing area marking the holiday, observed on June 19.

Albany

There will be a number of Juneteenth events in the Good Life City.

The city will have its inaugural Juneteenth celebration.

It will be at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 214 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.

It will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The event will feature a breakfast program, a COVID-19 vaccination mobile unit, a panel discussion, among other events.

The Juneteenth Gala ‘21 will be at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, at 6:30 p.m.

The gala will honor Judge W. Lockett Sr., WALB’s Karla Heath-Sands and others.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The Vicks Estate, Farm and Fishery will also host a Juneteenth event on Saturday.

It will be from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the VEFF, 4408 Stagecoach Road.

The event is free and will feature pop-up booths, food trucks, games, prizes and workshops.

Thomasville

The second annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival will be Saturday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

It will be at the Douglass High School Complex, 115 Forrest Street.

The event is free.

It will feature free health screenings, live entertainment, vendors, a car show and free COVID-19 vaccines provided by Archbold Medical Center.

Know of a Juneteenth event in your area? Send us a Facebook message with the details.

