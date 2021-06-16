Georgia experiencing daycare staffing shortages statewide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the lowest point during the pandemic, only 30 percent of daycare centers in Georgia were open. Today, 97 percent of childcare facilities in the state are open but they are not at capacity due to a major staffing shortage.

Daycare providers are desperately searching for employees. Current employees are working long days, falling behind on office work to be with kids, and offering any incentives they can to keep the hard-working employees they do have.

Sonshine Learning Center and Happy Hearts Learning Academy stayed open throughout the pandemic.

“Parents have to work and they have to have a place for their children to go to,” said Janette Kilburn, Owner of Sonshine Learning Center.

Now, both centers are ready to bring in more kids but there is another problem.

“I have a whole classroom where I can put 10 children shut down because I can’t get the staff.”

This has been the reality for providers for the past 12 months.

“They want to accept as many children as they can but they can only accept as many children as they have staff to care for them,” said Pam Stevens, Deputy Commissioner for Child Care Services for the Department of Early Care Learning.

In the state of Georgia, it varies for ages, but it’s one staff member for every six infants. That increases per age all the way up to 3-year-olds, which requires one staff member for 15 children.

“We literally turn people away every day.”

The owner of Happy Hearts Learning Academy says she is just praying it will turn around soon because she fears it might lead to even more issues.

“Parents may be forced to leave the children elsewhere, where there are no background checks or licensed supervision from the state, and you don’t know what family members or who else is entering the home, so, some children might be put in harm’s way,” said Sylathia Sanders, Owner of Happy Hearts Learning Academy.

Parents that have found a place say they feel extremely fortunate.

“It takes a lot of pressure off me and my obligations at work. I know that I can fulfill those and my husband can fulfill his so both of us can go back to work and we can provide for our family and have a safe place for our son to go to,” said Sheila Edwards, mother.

And daycares are not the only ones hurting. Little Raiders Learning Academy is hosting a job fair on Thursday, June 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. They are looking to hire nine employees. If you’re interested in a career in child care, there are endless opportunities right now.

If you are experiencing issues due to the shortage, the state has a call center at 877-ALL-GA-KIDS to help find a program near you with availability.

