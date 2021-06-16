Temperatures drop by about 5 degrees Today and heat index numbers by 10 with lower humidity. Sunshine dominates the next 2 days. Highs in the middle 90s are expected the next 3 afternoons and lows cooler in the mid 60s to near 70. Humidity levels rise Friday and Saturday and rain chances follow. Highs cool to around 90 this weekend. Good rain chances take us right into the middle of next week.

