Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dire Dept.: 2 drowned in Brooks Co. pond over the weekend

Drowning
Drowning(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people apparently drowned in a Brooks County pond around 6:45 Sunday evening, according to the Brooks County Fire Department Facebook page. 

A post by the fire department said the E-911 call center received a call about two missing individuals and a boat that was flipped over in a pond in the 4700 block of  Grooverville Road, near Dixie.

After first responders arrived at the pond, they found an overturned Jon boat, tackle and personal belongings in the water, according to the post.  

The fire department said several emergency officials were dispatched to the scene to assist with the search and divers and rescue boats were deployed immediately.

Shortly after midnight, the post says that both victims were located by first responders.

The sheriff’s office has not released the victims’ names at this time.

The accident was not witnessed and is being investigated by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office and the Brooks County Coroner’s office, according to the post.

The fire department said that at this time, there is no indication nor suspicion of foul play.

Press Release for 6/13/2021 Drowning ​At approximately 6:45 Sunday evening Brooks County 911 center received a call...

Posted by Brooks County Fire Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker...
4 teens arrested in fatal Lowndes County shooting
Letter (Front)
WCHS principal reads letter written by senior killed in car crash
Fatal wreck
Coroner: 2 dead after fatal Grady Co. wreck
White Water Rd Home Invasion leaves one dead.
Four teens charged with murder after home invasion leaves one dead
Household garbage and man-made waste products may not be burned, and it is unlawful to move...
Law on burning outdoor yard debris changes

Latest News

The six candidates for the Dougherty County BOE District 2 seat.
Results are in for the Dougherty Co. School Board District 2 election
The Albany Fire Department(Source: WALB)
Firefighter union says fix pay scale or waste tax payer money
WALB
Students research Flint River species at RiverQuarium
WALB
Firefighter union says fix pay scale or waste tax payer money