Dire Dept.: 2 drowned in Brooks Co. pond over the weekend

DIXIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people apparently drowned in a Brooks County pond around 6:45 Sunday evening, according to the Brooks County Fire Department Facebook page.

A post by the fire department said the E-911 call center received a call about two missing individuals and a boat that was flipped over in a pond in the 4700 block of Grooverville Road, near Dixie.

After first responders arrived at the pond, they found an overturned Jon boat, tackle and personal belongings in the water, according to the post.

The fire department said several emergency officials were dispatched to the scene to assist with the search and divers and rescue boats were deployed immediately.

Shortly after midnight, the post says that both victims were located by first responders.

The sheriff’s office has not released the victims’ names at this time.

The accident was not witnessed and is being investigated by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office and the Brooks County Coroner’s office, according to the post.

The fire department said that at this time, there is no indication nor suspicion of foul play.

