‘Beauty dies where litter lies’: Ala. youth help clean up Albany park

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fifty young people from Fairhope, Ala. spent their week cleaning up around Albany.

The mission team partnered with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful to clean up Tift Park.

They trimmed shrubs, pulled up water bags and picked up trash.

Rachael Waldhour, leader Of Alabama Mission Team. (WALB)

Rachael Waldhour, mission team leader, said these projects help her do what she loves. That’s serving and giving back to the community while watching students learn new things about themselves.

“It’s a great way for them to be inspired for the little things and their talents and gifts that they might not know that they have. They may go back into their community and look for ways they can serve,” said Waldhour.

Ninth grader Mary Thomas Butler said she likes getting into other communities to give back. (WALB)

Ninth grader Mary Thomas Butler said she likes getting into other communities to give back.

“Sometimes, we forget that there are communities in need besides right around our own circle. So, it’s just great to look at others and see what they need help with. I hope it shows that even though they may be going through a tough time, that they’re just as important as any other city in town, whether they notice or not,” said Butler.

Gracelyn Boudin, another ninth grader, said she loves seeing people’s reactions once the cleanup is done. (WALB)

Gracelyn Boudin said she loves seeing people’s reactions once the cleanup is done.

“It’s really cool because you don’t know people and you see their true reaction of what you’re doing and how much they appreciate it, and I love it,” said Boudin.

Executive Director of Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Judy Bowles said she commends every student for taking part in their summer to help Albany.

Judy Bowles is the executive director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful. (WALB)

“They’ve given up a week of their summer. They’re not in a swimming pool, not in air condition and probably not loving our gnats, but they are here and doing an awesome job making a difference in the community,” said Bowles.

She said she hopes their actions inspire the community to keep Albany clean.

“Every project we do improves our environment. No matter what the projects are. We need to all remember that beauty dies where litter lies, so we need to keep it picked up,” Bowles said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.