Albany debate: Should pandemic recovery money fund sewer infrastructure?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany is getting millions of dollars for COVID recovery as part of President Joe Biden administration’s $350 billion dollar American Rescue Plan.

However, there’s debate on how that money should be spent.

Albany is getting about $20 million. Mayor Bo Dorough said that money should be used to repair the sewer infrastructure. However, Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young argues that COVID recovery funding needs to specifically go to COVID recovery efforts.

“I don’t disagree that we can use it for those purposes, but I don’t agree that we should,” Young said.

Language in the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan said the funding is to help communities recover from COVID 19. Albany took a devastating hit.

“Communities like ours that have suffered the brunt of COVID-19, we know what we dealt with here in Albany with the number of deaths,” said Young.

Dougherty County has the highest food insecurity rate in Georgia according to the nonprofit, Feeding America. Resident Adam Inyang told the commission the funding could help.

“We could use a small portion to build a beautiful self-sustaining community garden network,” Inyang suggested.

Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard also expressed using the funds for helping neighborhoods suffering from blight.

Mayor Bo Dorough said he appreciates opposing views, but said the funds need to go toward the sewer separation plan. City Commissioner BJ Fletcher agreed.

“I feel very comfortable putting all 20 million toward infrastructure, my mindset is that helps every part of this community. Our infrastructure is failing and I don’t see where that’s going to benefit all of us,” said Fletcher.

Updating sewer infrastructure is a priority for the city, it’s under a time crunch to phase out an old and problematic system.

“We have a new permit from federal environmental protections that requires the city to make adjustments to their infrastructure within a five-year period, to start eliminating the combined sewer and stormwater system,” said Barry Brooks, assistant to the city manager.

But Young said this is a unique opportunity to help the community recover from the pandemic and the city should take advantage of it.

“We’ve known about the sewer system problems for almost 15-20 years now and that through other commissions has been kicked down the road. So it’s very disconcerting to me that right now, when we are coming out of COVID, when we need so many things for the community, that we want to put this money on the sewer system,” explained Young.

Some allowed uses for the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund include public health support and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The council will vote on a final budget Tuesday, June 23.

