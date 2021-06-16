27-year-old Valdosta police officer dies unexpectedly, VPD says

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says one of its officers died unexpectedly on Sunday.

The department says officer Zachary Touchton took pride in serving his community and his positive attitude rubbed off on everyone who worked with him. Touchton was 27 years old.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as this will be a very difficult time for them, as well as all of us here at VPD,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The Carson McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta will host Touchton’s funeral arrangements. A visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, and a brief honorary ceremony will be held at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens afterward.

The Carson McLane Funeral Home will stream the service on its website. You can read Touchton’s obituary on the funeral home’s website.

VPD says instead of flowers, people can make donations to Quilts for Cops at P.O. Box 402 Newberg, Oregon, 97132 or quiltsforcops@gmail.com.

