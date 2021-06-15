South Ga. technical colleges get funding to better aid students, community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two south Georgia technical colleges got funding that will go towards aiding students and the communities they’re in.

The Georgia Power Foundation recently made a $10,000 donation to the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation.

The college’s foundation will use these funds to support non-traditional student scholarships.

These scholarships reward students for their academic achievement in programs where their gender is under-represented.

The scholarships will also provide student recipients with financial assistance for tuition, books and other fees.

By offering more scholarships for students, SRTC said it hopes to improve the skills, technical training and educational level of those in their community.

Albany Technical College was also awarded funding recently.

Albany Tech was selected as a recipient of a $50,000 Defense Grant, offered by the Technical College System of Georgia Office of Workforce Development.

This grant will directly impact the lives of military personnel and their spouses in the community.

Albany Tech will be able to provide career and technical training services to military personnel who are transitioning out of service, and the spouses of active-duty military personnel.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.