Salvation Army seeks help identifying break-in suspect caught on camera

BERRIEN CO., Ga. (WALB) - A thief in the night was caught on camera breaking into the Valdosta Salvation Army.

The organization now wants to find those responsible for the damage.

“We felt violated as anyone would do if someone comes into your space. Upon arrival, we saw the glass door broke in and the door kicked in. We were really upset to be honest,” said Cpt. Tasha Thomas, Co-commanding officer at Salvation Army.

“It’s kinda one of those ‘biting the hand that’s feeding them,” said Cpt. Chris Thomas, Commanding officer at Salvation Army.

Cpt. Thomas and his wife Tasha tell us they were shocked that someone can do this to an organization that does so much good for the community.

Surveillance video shows a man hiding his face with a bucket used for cleaning.

Chris and Tasha Thomas now work to pick up the pieces left behind.

They hope someone can identify the man.

“The first thing that came to my mind...what if they’re still inside,” said Maria Garcia, the bookkeeper for the organization, who was the first one to see the damage Monday morning.

Salvation Army Valdosta Break-in (WALB)

She tells me she quickly stepped out and called Thomas.

Police say they’re still working to find out who’s responsible.

Garcia believes more than one person caused damage.

Also, two TVs went missing.

“You know, it just feels sad to see that. I mean I can tell you they have done a lot to help the people and they don’t deserve to be vandalized,” said Garcia.

Thomas says the incident has disrupted their flow of operation.

The day center where the homeless would come, sit and watch TV is no longer possible.

They tell me although the break-in is discouraging, they will continue with their community events.

“It’s like who would do such a thing, but you know, people are in need and they’ll get what they need the best way they can and we were it,” said Cpt. Thomas.

The Salvation Army says there are thousands of dollars worth of damage to repair.

They have to fix doors, windows and upgrade security measures.

If you would like to help, they’re accepting donations. If a company would like to pitch in, that is also welcomed.

If you recognize the person on your screen or have any information, you’re asked to contact Valdosta Police Department.

