Omaha parents introduce quadruplets

By Brian Mastre
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The joy of bringing life into the world was times four for this Omaha couple.

6 News met the lastest quadruplets. Luca is the oldest, followed by the only girl, Julianna. Then there’s Barrett and finally the youngest of the four, Tychus. He was born five minutes after his older brother at the Methodist Women’s Hospital.

Their parents are Joseph and Marie Sawaged. They say it took them nearly five years to reach this point, after multiple fertility treatments.

The quads were born on April 30th and all went home at different times. Luca, the oldest, left the hospital last on June 4.

“A lot of people ask how hard is it? I can’t tell you. I’ve never had one baby. To me, this is my normal hard. I don’t know the difference between having one or four babies,” Maria Sawaged said.

The quads were born two months early. They ranged from 2 pounds, 12 ounces to 3 pounds, 11 ounces.

The parent says they reached out to others who have multiples for advice. They learned best practices for feeding and that they don’t have to buy four of everything.

Congratulations!

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

