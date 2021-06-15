Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

No tax increases for Tift Co. residents as commission approves $29 million budget

By Bobby Poitevint
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - No tax increases are coming to Tift County residents after commissioners approved the $29 million budget for the next fiscal year.

It was approved during Monday night’s commission meeting.

Public safety services, like EMS and the sheriff’s office, are getting some of the largest portions of the budget, according to Tift County Commission Chairman Tony McBrayer.

Chairman Tony McBrayer
Chairman Tony McBrayer(source: WALB)

McBrayer said this budget is actually a little higher compared to last year’s.

“It was a little higher because we cut last year’s budget by 15%. That was the suggestion by the state when COVID hit, you know, not sure of what tax collections and all that would be so we actually trimmed last year’s budget. And then actually, collections were pretty much normal and so we had a surplus last year and so this budget is a little higher this year,” explained McBrayer.

Tift County’s DUI Court will also continue to run.

The commission approved a grant award in the amount of just over $114,000 and approved the allocation of $25,000 from DATE Funds for the court.

McBrayer said these annual state funds are needed to keep the program running and help offenders get back on their feet.

“Getting them some training and some guidance and counseling and change the ways, their lifestyle, change their lifestyle. Which honestly benefits the community,” said McBrayer.

Commissioners are also getting closer to paving and widening parts of Bowen Road.

Bowen Road
Bowen Road(source: WALB)

During the commission meeting Monday, they approved almost $10,000 for Colquitt EMC to move utility poles to get the project rolling.

“Certain parts of the project are already been going and once utilities are moved, then we’ll really be able to go in there and start the widening process,” McBrayer told WALB News 10.

McBrayer said Bowen Road will be graded and rocked in the next three to four months, then will sit through the winter to harden up and then be paved next spring.

He said throughout the whole process there should be no rerouting or traffic delays.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker...
4 teens arrested in fatal Lowndes County shooting
Letter (Front)
WCHS principal reads letter written by senior killed in car crash
Fatal wreck
Coroner: 2 dead after fatal Grady Co. wreck
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp, Attorney General Carr issues joint statement on DOJ’s review on election integrity
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital System will have a new provider for patient transportation...
Phoebe signs agreement for new patient transportation services

Latest News

The six candidates running for the seat.
Dougherty Co. sees slow voter turnout hours before school board election
The City of Valdosta was notified about a lawsuit against the Valdosta Police Department and...
‘It’s always been about change’: Settlement negotiation in process for Smith vs. VPD, citizen review board to come
Fredando Jackson, Executive Director, Flint River Fresh (Source: WALB)
Atlanta Braves Foundation selects Fredando Jackson for 2021 Community Heroes Award
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe expands visitation hours