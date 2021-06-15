No tax increases for Tift Co. residents as commission approves $29 million budget

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - No tax increases are coming to Tift County residents after commissioners approved the $29 million budget for the next fiscal year.

It was approved during Monday night’s commission meeting.

Public safety services, like EMS and the sheriff’s office, are getting some of the largest portions of the budget, according to Tift County Commission Chairman Tony McBrayer.

Chairman Tony McBrayer (source: WALB)

McBrayer said this budget is actually a little higher compared to last year’s.

“It was a little higher because we cut last year’s budget by 15%. That was the suggestion by the state when COVID hit, you know, not sure of what tax collections and all that would be so we actually trimmed last year’s budget. And then actually, collections were pretty much normal and so we had a surplus last year and so this budget is a little higher this year,” explained McBrayer.

Tift County’s DUI Court will also continue to run.

The commission approved a grant award in the amount of just over $114,000 and approved the allocation of $25,000 from DATE Funds for the court.

McBrayer said these annual state funds are needed to keep the program running and help offenders get back on their feet.

“Getting them some training and some guidance and counseling and change the ways, their lifestyle, change their lifestyle. Which honestly benefits the community,” said McBrayer.

Commissioners are also getting closer to paving and widening parts of Bowen Road.

Bowen Road (source: WALB)

During the commission meeting Monday, they approved almost $10,000 for Colquitt EMC to move utility poles to get the project rolling.

“Certain parts of the project are already been going and once utilities are moved, then we’ll really be able to go in there and start the widening process,” McBrayer told WALB News 10.

McBrayer said Bowen Road will be graded and rocked in the next three to four months, then will sit through the winter to harden up and then be paved next spring.

He said throughout the whole process there should be no rerouting or traffic delays.

