Memorial placed to honor cold case victim in Berrien County

BERRIEN CO., Ga. (WALB) -Tuesday marked 41 years since the body of Mary Susan Humphrey body was found in Berrien County.

She was stationed at Moody Air Force Base.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association says her case is the oldest unsolved murder in the county.

This year, to honor her life, they presented a cross for Airman First Class Humphrey.

Mary Susan Humphrey, memorial placed where her body was found in 1980. (GBI)

“We don’t want to unsee her, we don’t want to forget her memory,” said Michelle Manhart, member of the Georgia Chapter of the Combats Veterans Motorcycle Association.

The 23-year-old from Kansas was last seen leaving a night club May 30, 1980.

The GBI says she left with a man she met that night and went to his apartment.

The man told investigators she left and walked home around three in the morning.

Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk says that man has never been identified.

He says it’s still an active investigation, so the man cannot be ruled out as a suspect.

“Exactly 41 years today, she was found about 10 feet inward from where this memorial has been placed,” said Manhart.

Agents say a group of men running their hunting dogs found her body more than two weeks later.

Her former boyfriend was arrested. A jury acquitted him.

Manhart says years later, there are still no answers.

“Now a day with social media and all the new forensics we have, I think it’s time to start bugging people and find out how she ended up from Valdosta all the way in Nashville,” said Manhart.

Manhart says an organization member recently suggested the idea of putting a memorial in the area to remind anyone who passes by, what happened there.

“Again, bring some awareness. It’s way out here. We see this kind of stuff out in the highways and interstates all the time but it doesn’t mean one person going down the road shouldn’t see. One person, if we can keep her memory alive, one person at a time,” said Manhart.

Sheriff Paulk says the investigation was turned over to the GBI.

They say there haven’t been any significant developments in the case, but it’s still ongoing.

“We have a person who dedicated their life and promises to give their life for the freedom of this country and unfortunately it was taken from her.”

If you have any information on this case, contact GBI Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.

