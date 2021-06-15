‘It’s been a need that’s been going on for longer than the pandemic’: YMCA hosts food drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A food drive that started because of the pandemic is going to continue until the end of 2021. The reason? The need is still here in Albany, according to the YMCA.

United Way, Feeding the Valley and the Y are all working to feed Albany. The organizations will hold a food drive at the Albany Civic Center Wednesday, beginning at 8 am.

André London, the chief operations officer at the YMCA, said they have enough food to feed 200 families of four.

André London (WALB)

He said food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The need that is here, it’s been a need that’s been going on for longer than the pandemic. Like I said, it was here before the pandemic, and it’s going to be here afterward. Anything we can do to support these kids, these families, that’s a need we need to take part of,” said London.

London said they initially started the drive at the YMCA, but the demand grew so big they had to move to the civic center.

