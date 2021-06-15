Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

How to save on your power bill during the summer

A thermostat.
A thermostat.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures go up, so does your power bill, but there are things you can do to help save yourself some money during the warmer weather.

Georgia Power said summer is the main season they see an increase in customers’ energy bills.

Spokesperson Craig Bell said putting your thermostat on 78 degrees and changing your air filter helps save money.

“The harder your A/C unit has to work, pulling air through a dirty filter, that drives your utility bill up. We also encourage customers to unplug lamps, computers, because if you’re not going to be using them, they still do use a bit of electricity plugged in,” explained Bell.

Craig Bell
Craig Bell(WALB)

Bell said you should especially do these things before going on vacation.

Some other strategies include cooking in cooler parts of the day or grilling out and enjoying the heat.

He also suggested that you could install LED lights and keep your blinds shut, which can decrease heat in your home.

Georgia Power offers an Online Energy Checkup and an Estimated Energy Checkup tool on its website. If you’d like to see a customized report to help you understand your energy use and find ways to save money, you can visit Georgia Power’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker...
4 teens arrested in fatal Lowndes County shooting
Letter (Front)
WCHS principal reads letter written by senior killed in car crash
Fatal wreck
Coroner: 2 dead after fatal Grady Co. wreck
White Water Rd Home Invasion leaves one dead.
Four teens charged with murder after home invasion leaves one dead
Brooks County
Dept. of Ag, Brooks Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating deceased cows

Latest News

Students conducting research at the Flint Riverquarium.
Students research Flint River species at RiverQuarium
The food drive will be at the Albany Civic Center
‘It’s been a need that’s been going on for longer than the pandemic’: YMCA hosts food drive
Shann Peanut Company following a fire over the weekend.
Ga. Fire Commissioner: Coffee Co. business intentionally set on fire
Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School is among the top 5% of Title 1 schools in Georgia....
DCSS elementary school among top 5% of Title I schools in the state