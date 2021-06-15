Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Heartbroken S.C. dad gives details on dog-mauling that killed his 7-year-old son

By Cameron Crowe and Nick Doria
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by dogs Sunday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened while the 7-year-old was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers, who were able to escape.

Authorities seized several dogs from a property on Cleo Road Monday afternoon. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Carnell Jackson said his son, Shemar Sherif Jackson, was the victim in the attack.

“You watch him come out of his mother, I cut his umbilical cord, and I just want them to get them dogs because it seems to be an ongoing thing,” Jackson said.

Jackson and neighbors were shocked and horrified wondering how this tragedy took place.

Neighbors said the dogs suspected in the attack have gotten out multiple times. They said the dogs have intimidated neighbors in their yards. When they spoke with the owners, neighbors say nothing changed.

Jackson said his three sons were on Cleo Road searching for their chihuahua after it escaped from their home one street over.

“They seen she was surrounded by this guy’s dogs here and they called her, and when they called her she ran and two of my sons jumped this fence and they came around and mauled one of them,” Jackson said.

He added that no one should ever have to be worried about their safety when walking through the neighborhood.

“He don’t have no signs on the property, only on that side. How you going to warn somebody? There’s holes on the fence then you try to patch them, and if you know the dog bite and you got children out here, keep the dogs up or get rid of them,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he wants a DNA test to determine which dog mauled his child. He added he never wants to see the dogs roaming his neighborhood again.

As he moves forward without his youngest child, Jackson said he’s going to continue putting his trust in God.

“I raised that boy in the word. His scripture is Psalm 23 and he knew that scripture, and I have a peace about it. And while it won’t bring my child back, I haven’t given up on God,” Jackson said.

The future of the dogs suspected in the attack is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker...
4 teens arrested in fatal Lowndes County shooting
Letter (Front)
WCHS principal reads letter written by senior killed in car crash
Fatal wreck
Coroner: 2 dead after fatal Grady Co. wreck
White Water Rd Home Invasion leaves one dead.
Four teens charged with murder after home invasion leaves one dead
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp, Attorney General Carr issues joint statement on DOJ’s review on election integrity

Latest News

Household garbage and man-made waste products may not be burned, and it is unlawful to move...
Law on burning outdoor yard debris changes
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Savannah Mayor: A second victim has died as a result of Friday’s mass shooting on Avery Street
Donnie Wainwright has been identified as a suspect in connection to a burglary that happened...
Update: Crisp Co. burglary suspect identified
The six candidates running for the seat.
Dougherty Co. sees slow voter turnout hours before school board election
Monday night's Tift County Commission meeting.
No tax increases for Tift Co. residents as commission approves $29 million budget