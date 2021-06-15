Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Gibson embezzler ordered to pay $1.6 million, spend nearly 3 years in prison

Shirley Ann Taylor
Shirley Ann Taylor(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As payroll manager, Shirley Ann Taylor of Gibson paid her mortgage by stealing from her employer, authorities say. Now she has a new home: prison.

The former office manager for an Augusta medical practice has been sentenced after admitting she stole more than half a million dollars from the business.

Taylor, 65, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to an Information charging her with nine counts of wire fraud, said David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Taylor to pay $1.16 million in restitution, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.

MORE | Former National Security Agency contractor released from prison, but not fully free yet

Taylor was employed at an Augusta medical practice from 2006 to 2020 as the office and payroll manager. The year after she was hired, Taylor began stealing from her employer by inflating her own pay and writing unauthorized company checks, which she deposited in her own account or used to pay her mortgage.

The practice in 2020 hired a new office manager, who quickly noted accounting discrepancies amounting to nearly $1.2 million. In her guilty plea, Taylor accepted responsibility for stealing a minimum of $550,000.

“Taylor threw away an important position in a company that entrusted her by stealing money she didn’t deserve,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of the FBI in Atlanta. “Now she is being held accountable for her actions, thanks the cooperative efforts from the company and our law enforcement partners.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker...
4 teens arrested in fatal Lowndes County shooting
Letter (Front)
WCHS principal reads letter written by senior killed in car crash
Fatal wreck
Coroner: 2 dead after fatal Grady Co. wreck
White Water Rd Home Invasion leaves one dead.
Four teens charged with murder after home invasion leaves one dead
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp, Attorney General Carr issues joint statement on DOJ’s review on election integrity

Latest News

Household garbage and man-made waste products may not be burned, and it is unlawful to move...
Law on burning outdoor yard debris changes
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Savannah Mayor: A second victim has died as a result of Friday’s mass shooting on Avery Street
Donnie Wainwright has been identified as a suspect in connection to a burglary that happened...
Update: Crisp Co. burglary suspect identified
The six candidates running for the seat.
Dougherty Co. sees slow voter turnout hours before school board election
Monday night's Tift County Commission meeting.
No tax increases for Tift Co. residents as commission approves $29 million budget