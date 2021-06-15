Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ga. Fire Commissioner: Coffee Co. business intentionally set on fire

Shann Peanut Company following a fire over the weekend.
Shann Peanut Company following a fire over the weekend.(Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire)
By Kim McCullough
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMBROSE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a fire at the offices of Shann Peanut Company on Bowens Mill Road in Ambrose was intentionally set.

The fire happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and caused heavy damage to the 30-year-old, 4,000 square-foot structure.

Coffee County fire crews fought the fire all day, but the double roof on the wood-framed structure hindered firefighters’ efforts.

“Investigators with my office examined the scene on Monday and found evidence of an intentionally set fire originating in the attic area,” said King. “This fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this fire should call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1 (800) 282-5804.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Division is assisting the Coffee County Fire Department with this investigation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker...
4 teens arrested in fatal Lowndes County shooting
Letter (Front)
WCHS principal reads letter written by senior killed in car crash
Fatal wreck
Coroner: 2 dead after fatal Grady Co. wreck
White Water Rd Home Invasion leaves one dead.
Four teens charged with murder after home invasion leaves one dead
Brooks County
Dept. of Ag, Brooks Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating deceased cows

Latest News

The food drive will be at the Albany Civic Center
‘It’s been a need that’s been going on for longer than the pandemic’: YMCA hosts food drive
A thermostat.
How to save on your power bill during the summer
Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School is among the top 5% of Title 1 schools in Georgia....
DCSS elementary school among top 5% of Title I schools in the state
Good News
South Ga. technical colleges get funding to better aid students, community