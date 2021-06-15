Ga. Fire Commissioner: Coffee Co. business intentionally set on fire

AMBROSE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a fire at the offices of Shann Peanut Company on Bowens Mill Road in Ambrose was intentionally set.

The fire happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and caused heavy damage to the 30-year-old, 4,000 square-foot structure.

Coffee County fire crews fought the fire all day, but the double roof on the wood-framed structure hindered firefighters’ efforts.

“Investigators with my office examined the scene on Monday and found evidence of an intentionally set fire originating in the attic area,” said King. “This fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this fire should call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1 (800) 282-5804.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Division is assisting the Coffee County Fire Department with this investigation.

