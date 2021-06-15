Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Late Season Cold Front. Watching the Gulf for Tropical Trouble
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT
Hottest day of the year thus far, expecting highs to near 100 and heat index values around 105. Scattered strong storms are expected for the southern half of the area as a cold front interacts with the Gulf Sea Breeze. Less humid and not as hot the rest of the week. The weekend bring increasing rain chances. Sunday and Monday the remnants of Invest 92-L bring the potential of heavy rain and breezy conditions.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

