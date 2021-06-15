Dry until tropical rain dampens Father’s Day weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer-like heat and humidity dominated as highs top mid-upper 90s even 101° in Albany Tuesday. Feels like readings were near 100° and above. Isolated showers and thunderstorms quickly passed through portions of our southern counties but clouds linger. A few pockets of rain likely early evening as a cold front sinks south otherwise staying dry.

That boundary will be the leading edge of drier air which lowers the humidity and drops temperatures for a few days. Enjoy the brief change before tropical moisture arrives for Father’s Day weekend.

The NHC has increased the chance to 80% that Invest 92-L becomes a tropical depression or storm later this week. Forecast models track the system toward the north central Gulf with tropical moisture spreading across the region over the weekend into early next week. Until a system develops the path and impacts remain uncertain. Stay with WALB’s First Alert Weather Team for updates. Rain chances and slightly cooler highs mid-upper 80s will extend through the weekend into next week.

Tropical Storm Bill is racing away from the east coast toward Nova Scotia. In the eastern Atlantic a tropic wave is expected to fall apart.

