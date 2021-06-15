Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office to host job fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office needs employees and is holding a job fair this week to give people a start if they want a career in law enforcement.

The Dougherty County Sheriff’s office is looking to fill 25-30 positions at their jail. The sheriff’s office is having a job fair to recruit detention officers.

These jobs will give those who may want to start a career in law enforcement an opportunity to get started without any college degree or work experience required.

The job fair will be conducted at the jail facility this Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone who would like to attend the job fair can simply go to the Dougherty County Jail at 1302 Evelyn Avenue in Albany.

The sheriff’s office is offering competitive pay and an extensive benefits package.

For more information, you can contact the hiring coordinator at (229) 430-6673.

