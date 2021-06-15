Dougherty Co. sees slow voter turnout hours before school board election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, we’ll have some results from the Dougherty County School Board District 2 election.

Currently, there are six candidates running for the seat.

Election officials said voting numbers have been low, with only 266 people casting ballots during early voting out of the 10,000 people registered to vote in the district.

Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson believes there are several reasons for the low turnout.

Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson (source: WALB)

“It is because it is a special election of course and it is summertime and this is the only thing on the ballot. And of course, this is to fill the unexpired term and it will be on the ballot again next year with some state and federal elections as well,” suggested Nickerson.

Nickerson said a run-off election is possible because of the number of candidates.

There are a total of six precincts involved in this election. All those voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This special election was called after the passing of Milton “June Bug” Griffin earlier this year.

