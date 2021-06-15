Ask the Expert
DCSS elementary school among top 5% of Title I schools in the state

Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School is among the top 5% of Title 1 schools in Georgia....
Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School is among the top 5% of Title 1 schools in Georgia. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School is among the top 5% of Title I schools in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Education.

The ranking is based on the school’s College and Career Readiness Index score, which rates the overall performance of a school, which is based on criteria from attendance and behavior to academic performance indicators.

Principal Dr. Thelma Chunn thanked the hardworking staff and students for keeping the school among the state’s best.

“I credit this to the hard work and commitment of the students, faculty, staff, administrators and parents,” Chunn said. “Not just this year, but many years prior to this one and we expect great success for many years to come.”

