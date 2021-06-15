Ask the Expert
China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

By Associated Press
Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.”

NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

