Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
By Associated Press
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows a 1-year-old child found dead with his mother at a Tennessee home starved to death, and the woman died of a drug overdose.

The bodies of the mother and son were found in February at their home in Portland, about 35 miles northeast of Nashville.

The woman’s 3-year-old daughter was found alive.

News outlets reported that autopsy results released Monday show the mother’s cause of death to be drug toxicity from methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 15-month-old boy died of starvation and dehydration. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

Officials say they were found by a probation officer making a home visit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker...
4 teens arrested in fatal Lowndes County shooting
Letter (Front)
WCHS principal reads letter written by senior killed in car crash
Fatal wreck
Coroner: 2 dead after fatal Grady Co. wreck
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp, Attorney General Carr issues joint statement on DOJ’s review on election integrity
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital System will have a new provider for patient transportation...
Phoebe signs agreement for new patient transportation services

Latest News

Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four...
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Savannah Mayor: A second victim has died as a result of Friday’s mass shooting on Avery Street
FILE – Former President Donald Trump pressured the Justice Department to investigate...
Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday that would require public schools in...
Fla. governor signs bill requiring moment for school prayer
China slams US and NATO comments as "Cold War mentality."
China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy