2 U.S. House members sue over use of metal detectors

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., left, and Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speak at news conference about...
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., left, and Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speak at news conference about their lawsuit after they were fined for avoiding metal detectors at the House floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 21 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Congressmen from Georgia and Texas are suing administrators of the House of Representatives. They say that using metal detectors to screen members of Congress is unconstitutional and that the security is being used unfairly against Republicans.

Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Louie Gohmert of Texas filed the lawsuit Sunday in against House Sergeant at Arms William Walker and House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor.

They claim Democrats have been allowed to enter the floor without being screened, although at least one has been fined $5,000 for doing so. The suit claims taking fines out of congressional salaries is unconstitutional.

