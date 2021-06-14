Valdosta pre-K student wins money for college

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta pre-K student has won money to start saving for college early.

Lola Cocke was awarded $1,529 for her “Path2College 529 Plan” as one of the statewide winners of the Path from Pre-K to College Sweepstakes.

“Winning this scholarship has been a true blessing to Lola and our family. As college graduates, her father and I believe in the power of education and the places it can take you. We are just beginning our educational path with Lola finishing pre-K, but this scholarship reminds us that we have so much ahead in our educational future,” said Carrie Cocke, Lola’s mother. “We look forward to nurturing Lola and encouraging her to reach for the stars. The Path2College Sweepstakes makes these goals and dreams a little easier to reach!”

Pine Grove Elementary School, Cocke’s school, was also awarded $529.

“We are very proud that Lola was able to receive this scholarship. This will help her to continue her education further. This scholarship is a very powerful reminder to us all to always value the power of education and the opportunities we will have in life because of education,” said Meaghan Hoffman, Lola’s pre-K teacher.

This is the fourth year the Path2College 529 Plan and the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) have partnered to award Georgia pre-K students with money for college. A contribution is also awarded to help fill needs at the winner’s school.

“We want to get kids dreaming about their future at a young age and parents thinking about how to help them achieve those dreams,” said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. “Through our partnership with DECAL, we are able to do just that with a contribution to their college savings.”

Four Georgia children, one in Metro Atlanta, southeast, north and south Georgia, were randomly selected as winners of the sweepstakes.

“I congratulate all the winners, children and pre-K programs, of this year’s ‘Pre-K to College Sweepstakes,’ sponsored by the Georgia Student Finance Commission,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy Jacobs. “This year, a record number of families entered the sweepstakes, indicating that Georgia families recognize the importance of saving for their children’s post-secondary education. It’s never too late to start contributing to The Path2College 529 Plan that will help families support their children’s dreams.”

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, you can go to their website or call (877) 424-4377.

