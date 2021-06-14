Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomasville police set to host Jr. Law Enforcement Academy

Thomasville police set to host Jr. Law Enforcement Academy
Thomasville police set to host Jr. Law Enforcement Academy(Thomasville Police Department)
By Kim McCullough
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department Community Relations Team is hosting its 2021 Junior Law Enforcement Academy for teens ages 12-16.

It will be held June 21-25, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free lunch will be provided.

The academy is free and the department said spaces are limited.

Applications can be picked at the police department, 921 Smith Avenue. You can also request an application by emailing jamica.thomas@thomasville.org or shaquille.thomas@thomasville.org.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Coroner: 2 dead after fatal Grady Co. wreck
Letter (Front)
WCHS principal reads letter written by senior killed in car crash
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp, Attorney General Carr issues joint statement on DOJ’s review on election integrity
Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker...
4 teens arrested in fatal Lowndes County shooting
Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.
Officials: Cordele city commissioner’s arrest stems from interfering in fatal accident

Latest News

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe expands visitation hours
The Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County is sending a huge thank you to volunteers from...
Moody Air Force bases volunteers with humane society
Lola Cocke was awarded $1,529 for her “Path2College 529 Plan” as one of the statewide winners...
Valdosta pre-K student wins money for college
Good News
Boys surprised by waste collector with toy garbage trucks