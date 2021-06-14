Thomasville police set to host Jr. Law Enforcement Academy

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department Community Relations Team is hosting its 2021 Junior Law Enforcement Academy for teens ages 12-16.

It will be held June 21-25, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free lunch will be provided.

The academy is free and the department said spaces are limited.

Applications can be picked at the police department, 921 Smith Avenue. You can also request an application by emailing jamica.thomas@thomasville.org or shaquille.thomas@thomasville.org.

