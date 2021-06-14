Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rescue crews respond to fire started at Crisp Co. Detention Center

The fire happened at Crisp County Detention Center.
The fire happened at Crisp County Detention Center.(Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kim McCullough
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County Detention Center inmate is facing additional charges after starting a fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday, the Crisp County Fire Rescue and Crisp County EMS responded to the detention center around 1:23 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Juwon Vontravious Allen, 26, started a fire inside his cell. Initial investigation shows that Allen used insulated wires from a television to start the fire.

The fire started in a cell.
The fire started in a cell. (Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office)

No one was injured.

Allen admitted to law enforcement that he started the fire to gain attention because he felt his complaints and concerns were not being heard, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being charged with:

  • Arson (first degree)
  • Reckless conduct
  • Criminal damages to property (first degree)
  • Criminal trespass
  • Interference with government property
  • Riot in a penal institution
  • Aggravated assault

“I applaud the men and women inside the Crisp County Detention Center for their quick response in moving inmates inside the cell to safety and extinguish the fire,” said Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Coroner: 2 dead after fatal Grady Co. wreck
Letter (Front)
WCHS principal reads letter written by senior killed in car crash
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp, Attorney General Carr issues joint statement on DOJ’s review on election integrity
Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker...
4 teens arrested in fatal Lowndes County shooting
Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.
Officials: Cordele city commissioner’s arrest stems from interfering in fatal accident

Latest News

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify this man in connection to a burglary.
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to idenitfy burglary suspect
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe expands visitation hours
Thomasville police set to host Jr. Law Enforcement Academy
Thomasville police set to host Jr. Law Enforcement Academy