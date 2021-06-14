Rescue crews respond to fire started at Crisp Co. Detention Center

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County Detention Center inmate is facing additional charges after starting a fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday, the Crisp County Fire Rescue and Crisp County EMS responded to the detention center around 1:23 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Juwon Vontravious Allen, 26, started a fire inside his cell. Initial investigation shows that Allen used insulated wires from a television to start the fire.

The fire started in a cell. (Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office)

No one was injured.

Allen admitted to law enforcement that he started the fire to gain attention because he felt his complaints and concerns were not being heard, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being charged with:

Arson (first degree)

Reckless conduct

Criminal damages to property (first degree)

Criminal trespass

Interference with government property

Riot in a penal institution

Aggravated assault

“I applaud the men and women inside the Crisp County Detention Center for their quick response in moving inmates inside the cell to safety and extinguish the fire,” said Sheriff Billy Hancock.

