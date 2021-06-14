Ask the Expert
P.A.I.D. Aims To Help Defensive Lineman In South Georgia Shine

P.A.I.D. Aims To Help Defensive Lineman In South Georgia Shine
P.A.I.D. Aims To Help Defensive Lineman In South Georgia Shine(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good life city was home to special camp this weekend, one with the goal of showing the big guys on the football field some love.

The Professional Athletic Institute of defensive lineman, or P.A.I.D., aims to make sure defensive lineman are at their best and on Saturday many of South Georgia’s best in that group got the chance to take advantage of a session led by coach Bo Daniels and current Indianapolis Colt Grover Stewart.

Close to 20 guys showed up, ran drills and got the chance to compete.

Overall it was a big opportunity for the guys to learn from the best and for the coaches, it was important to bring a session like this to the athletes in Albany and the surrounding areas.

”I think it’s real big for the guys knowing that they have someone close to them in the surrounding counties willing to help them out, willing to help them strive to be their best, and really just coming out here competing with other schools and having fun,” said Stewart.

“I just want guys to understand how important it is for fundamentals, technique, you’re going to need those things going on to college and things like that, those are the things that make you a better player, those are the things that make you be able to achieve your goals throughout being a football player,” said Daniels. “I know southwest Georgia has good football players and I take pride in that knowing that I’m from here and I just want to make sure guys get the recognition that they deserve.”

It was a big weekend for many of the big guys to just get better.

