One Worth County Ram takes talents to collegiate ranks

Worth County's Worth Smith continues baseball career with Mercer University
Worth County's Worth Smith continues baseball career with Mercer University
By Paige Dauer
Updated: 20 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - It was an exciting day for the Worth County baseball program. The Rams celebrated one of their own making it official to continue their athletic career.

Worth Smith is taking his talents to Macon, to join the Mercer University Bears.

Not only was it an exciting day but a special one as his dad also know as the Rams head baseball coach got to see his son’s hard work pay off.

Smith was a four-year starting catcher and will now take the diamond for the Bears as a preferred walk-on.

The future Bear is headed to Mercer on an academic scholarship to pursue a degree in Biology and his dreams come true in the process. Smith told me it’s always been his goal to play for a Division I program. And for Smith, he’s eager to join a rising power in D1 baseball.

”To be able to come into this group and to come in with this new group that’s coming in, it’s a real good opportunity, it’s exciting. I’m hoping I’ll be able to contribute. But just to have the experience itself is something dreams are made of. Coming into this collegiate scene, hopefully, I can continue to expand on the improvements I’ve made in high school and just build on those,” said Smith.

Smith continued, “And of course, come into this amazing program where I know it’s going to be a hard work day in and day out and an attitude to come out and win and I believe we can beat anyone that we face.”

The excitement and commitment to his future team are undoubtedly there and fall probably can’t come soon enough for when he joins the Bears.

