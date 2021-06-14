Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

New forever stamp is quite the mystery

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.(USPS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a new Forever stamp Monday that puts your sleuthing skills to the test.

The stamp boasts bright colors and interesting shapes that when placed together spell out a mystery message.

Spoiler alert, the message reads: “More than meets the eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the answer.

Inspired by the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It will be available to consumers July 14, 2021, but is currently available for pre-order.

The forever stamp can be purchased at Post Office locations nationwide or online at usps.com/shopstamps.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Coroner: 2 dead after fatal Grady Co. wreck
Letter (Front)
WCHS principal reads letter written by senior killed in car crash
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp, Attorney General Carr issues joint statement on DOJ’s review on election integrity
Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker...
4 teens arrested in fatal Lowndes County shooting
Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.
Officials: Cordele city commissioner’s arrest stems from interfering in fatal accident

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
A 2-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.
Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden says Putin a ‘worthy adversary’
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah