Moody Air Force bases volunteers with humane society
Updated: 3 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County is sending a huge thank you to volunteers from Moody Air Force Base.
Active duty military members from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron came out and assisted the humane society by donating several hours and lots of hard work.
They helped out with assembling dogs’ beds, disinfecting and cleaning out crates and painting new kennels that will allow the Humane Society to be able to save more dogs.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.